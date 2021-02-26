Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASOPACHARU Charu Asopa to join 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae' cast

Television star Charu Asopa will soon join the show, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae as Zorba Bai, who is invited to dance on a special occasion at Baigh house.

Charu is a trained classical dancer and says that one of the reasons she agreed to be part of the show was she would get a scope to dance.

"The major reason I picked up this role is that I have never played a dancer in any of my shows, whereas in reality I am a trained Khatak dancer. Though my dancing skills have always helped me a lot, this time I am more excited that finally I will essay a role whose main forte is dancing," she says.

Charu, who made her mark in shows such as Laado 2, Mere Angne Mein and Jiji Maa, will enter the show next week. Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae, which stars Zaan Khan, Shagun Pandey and Kanika Maheshwari, airs on Sony Entertainment