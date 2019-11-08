Friday, November 08, 2019
     
Boycott KBC rules trends post incorrect reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, channel apologises

Kaun Banega Crorepati fans went berserk over the inaccurate reference of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a question asked by host Amitabh Bachchan.

New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2019 12:38 IST
Sony Tv’s popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is ruling the trends but for all the wrong reasons. In the latest episode of the quiz-based reality show, a question was asked related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and it created a controversy. What happened is- when contestant Shayed Chandran was on the hot seat, he was asked a question about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and in the options, only ‘Shivaji’ was written. This irked the people, especially in Maharashtra, and they stormed on Twitter to boycott the show.

Fans went berserk over the inaccurate reference of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the options where Aurangzeb is denoted as ‘Mughal emperor’. Twitterati not just asked to boycott the show but also demanded apology from the channel. For the unversed, the question asked by host Amitabh Bachchan read- Which of these rulers was a contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb? The four options were- A. Maharana Pratap B. Rana Sanga C. Maharaj Ranjit Singh D. Shivaji.

After witnessing the outrage on Twitter, Sony channel also came forward to express an apology for the incorrect reference. They shared a video and wrote, “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday.”

 

