Boycott KBC rules trends post incorrect reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, channel apologises

Boycott KBC rules trends post incorrect reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Sony Tv’s popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is ruling the trends but for all the wrong reasons. In the latest episode of the quiz-based reality show, a question was asked related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and it created a controversy. What happened is- when contestant Shayed Chandran was on the hot seat, he was asked a question about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and in the options, only ‘Shivaji’ was written. This irked the people, especially in Maharashtra, and they stormed on Twitter to boycott the show.

#BoycottKBC #BoycottSonyTV @SrBachchan

This seems to be deliberate act of hurting the peoples sentiments as out of 5 names on screen, only Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's was mentioned without title 😠 @SonyTV should apologize and take strict action on #KBC11 content director. pic.twitter.com/p0Dtg2HNJs — Abhijit (@hey_its_abhi) November 7, 2019

Fans went berserk over the inaccurate reference of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the options where Aurangzeb is denoted as ‘Mughal emperor’. Twitterati not just asked to boycott the show but also demanded apology from the channel. For the unversed, the question asked by host Amitabh Bachchan read- Which of these rulers was a contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb? The four options were- A. Maharana Pratap B. Rana Sanga C. Maharaj Ranjit Singh D. Shivaji.

Hey @SonyTV



Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is God for us. You don't have right to mention his name in Single word. You have to mention Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Yesterday you hurts our felling.@KBCsony #boycottkbc#boycottsony@YuvrajSambhaji @Chh_Udayanraje pic.twitter.com/flPAj57Ikb — Mr.Sudarshan Avhad. (@iam_sudarshan1) November 7, 2019

#BoycottSonyTV It's not "Shivaji" It's 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' In Maharashtra you should have respect to him, He is god for all Maratha's. We are disappointed with your Show and Channel. @SonyTV#BoycottSonyTV #BoycottKBC pic.twitter.com/pzzHQoYYm5 — aman B mulani (@AmanMulani10) November 8, 2019

Why Invader Aurangazeb is Mughal Samrat for u? and why there is no respect indicated to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? #boycottkbc #boycottsonytv pic.twitter.com/HKcuDq3Oqt — YOGESH (@shivayog9) November 6, 2019

Question asked in yesterday's episode of KBC 😡

They have mentioned aurangzeb as SAMRAT & one who faught against him for betterment of our Country Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj just mentioned as ' Shivaji '.

Expecting Apologies from @SonyTV @SrBachchan @KBCsony ASAP#BoycottKBC pic.twitter.com/LNx2nQtpUI — ओमराजे संजयदादा पासलकर (@omrajesp10) November 7, 2019

After witnessing the outrage on Twitter, Sony channel also came forward to express an apology for the incorrect reference. They shared a video and wrote, “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday.”

