Bigg Boss 13 Day 7 review: Sidharth targetted by Shefali again, but Salman and Hina Khan believe he's sensible

Salman Khan hosted another episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13 and ensured, yet again, that the contestants did not realise nobody was getting evicted throught the runtime of one-and-a-half hours.

With his impeccable style, Salman made an entry and did a little jig on his song 'Janam Samjha Karo'. He then invited former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan on the show to share valuable advice and introduced the contestants to the task 'BB ka Supermarket'.

Salman Khan, guilty as charged of beginning the episodes on a fun note, referred to Abu Malik as "Dhinchak Pooja" and Paras Chhabra as "sanskari playboy".

In the next task thereafter, each contestant was given three balloons. And others have to burst their bubble (read: balloon) of a certain 'galatfahmi' (read: false notion) they have been carrying of themselves. Shefali Jagga, who has been targetting Sidharth Shukla, burst his balloon and low-key abused him by calling him "bloody fool".

Shefali, in turn, lost all her balloons for obvious reasons. And so did Siddhartha Dey.

At this point, a regular viewer expected Salman to butt in and warn Shefali against her arrogance. And he did to an extent. He sided with Shukla and said he considering himself was not a 'galatfahmi' after all.

We liked it.

Salman also made Siddhartha Dey and Sidharth Shukla fight it out in the ‘Sultani Akhada’. Shukla won the wrestling game by 2-0.

Salman then invited the guest of the day -- Hina Khan on stage, who praised Shukla and said if she was in the house, she would have made a connection with him.

Hina added she believed Rashami Desai and Shukla would definitely form a connection. She also showed a video as proof of Paras and Shehnaaz’s bonding in the house -- of them holding hands.

We wonder if this is Splitsvilla or Bigg Boss and our sincere advice to Salman Khan would be do away with fake love angles. It's quite clear there is nothing brewing between Shukla and Rashami except for friendship (can't say the same about Paras and Shehnaaz) and the makers should stop turning the show into a matrimonial site.

And what's with Dey's friend asking him to come out of the house with a wife? Oh come on people!

In the BB Supermarket task, the housemates had to choose between a message from their family or friends and a food item. Arti Singh chose to listen to brother Krushna Abhishek's message and cried.

Rashami listened to friend and actress Ankita Lokhande's message. And cried. Shukla listened to his sister's message. And did not cry.

Koena Mitra listened to the popular opinion about her. And got happy.

Only Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras preferred food to getting emotional.

So far so good. But while the housemates need to be less emotional and finicky and cunning, the makers have to start giving more interesting tasks to them.

The finale (before the grand finale) is in three weeks from now and we cannot wait to watch what lies ahead for the viewers.

Keep watching Bigg Boss 13 on Mon-Fri at 10.30 pm and Sat-Sun at 9 pm on ColorsTV and any time on Voot.

