Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Nagarjuna returns as host, makers tease biggest shake-up yet

New Delhi:

South Indian superstar Nagarjuna is back in the spotlight regarding 'Bigg Boss Telugu'. He is all set to host the new season, Season 10, of the show, which fans have been eagerly awaiting. Over the years, the actor has become one of the defining faces of Bigg Boss Telugu. His interactions with contestants, weekend episodes and ability to handle tense situations have made him a favourite among viewers. Naturally, news of his return has generated plenty of excitement online.

The makers have promised that the game will be far more exciting and unique than ever before. They shared a video of Nagarjuna on social media; fans are delighted to see their favorite star and are excited about the upcoming season.

New promo hints at a fresh direction

The announcement came through a newly released promotional video shared by the makers on social media. While the clip does not reveal much about the upcoming contestants or tasks, it strongly suggests that Season 10 will not follow the usual template.

The makers are positioning the new edition as a game-changer, with several surprises expected to be introduced once the show begins.

Watch the promo here:

What to Expect from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10?

Accompanying the video, the makers wrote, 'Presenting Bigg Boss Telugu 10. This time, you will witness the Dashavataram (ten avatars) of Bigg Boss. The game is changing, the rules are changing, and history will be made.'

Who is Producing the Show?

Endemol Shine India is the production company responsible for producing the show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10. Deepak Dhar heads the production company which has a long list of successful shows such as The Night Manager, The Trial and Call My Agent. With such a reputation for success in television production, there are high hopes for this upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Details about the contestants and release date yet to be revealed

Although the promotional video has made everyone intrigued, some important details such as that of the contestants and the release date are yet to be revealed. All we can do at this point is keep our fingers crossed and hope for more exciting news. But until then, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has definitely become one of the most anticipated reality television shows this year!

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