'I will block you': Hina Khan urges fans to 'not stoop low' amid escalating feud with Shilpa Shinde

New Delhi:

Hina Khan has reacted to the trolling surrounding her ongoing feud with Shilpa Shinde, asking fans not to spread hate in her name. The actor shared a note on Instagram on Monday, days after her public exchange with Shilpa grabbed headlines. The row began after Shilpa admitted that the sexual harassment case she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. The admission triggered strong reactions online, with Hina also criticising Shilpa's remarks. As fans of both actors clashed on social media, Hina stepped in with a message urging people to be more mindful.

What did Hina Khan write?

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina wrote, “We all make mistakes and we all evolve with time.. I read some tweets here and thr.. I have always chosen kindness, love and humanity over hatred. If you are my fan and a well wisher..I urge you to act with the same firmness and clarity."

She also said she would block anyone engaging in hateful behaviour, even if they were her supporters. “Without being hateful and curt towards others, without acting like mindless and conscienceless trolls. We shall not stoop low to make a point. We can do it without being inhuman or hateful. We can always put out our point but with a lot of grace and still be effective. Compassion and love should be our strength. If you don't do it and act like those who spread meaningless hatred and troll, I will block you, even if you are my fan.. And I mean it. I only want positivity and peace for me as well as for my dear ones. And you all are very dear to me. Plz be kind.”

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN)Hina Khan's Instagram story

What is the controversy all about?

For those unfamiliar with the backstory, Hina and Shilpa have shared a complicated equation since their Bigg Boss 11 days, where they were often at loggerheads. The latest controversy brought that rivalry back into focus.

After Hina criticised Shilpa's confession on X, Shilpa responded with videos on Instagram, first asking people to stay out of her personal matters. In a more recent video, she appeared to take a dig at Hina's personal struggles, including her breast cancer battle and the loss of her father. Shilpa suggested that Hina should focus on her own life and warned that the criticism could eventually hurt her.

The controversy traces back to 2016, when Shilpa exited Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai following a dispute with the makers. At the time, she accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and also alleged that she was being mentally harassed on the set. Years later, her admission that the allegations were false has reignited debate and drawn criticism from several members of the television industry.

Also read: Did Shilpa Shinde mock Hina Khan's cancer treatment amid fake sexual harassment case row?