Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIGGBOSSOTT Bigg Boss OTT: Housemates to now play individually as game of connections dissolved

'Bigg Boss OTT' till now was all about the game of connections but once again there's a new twist in the show. Finally, all connections in the house are dissolved and now it's time for the contestants to play solo. Bigg Boss announced that all connections are free now to play their individual game, as per their thoughts and strategy.

The buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house. Well initially Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty seemed to be sharing a good friendship. Though the connection was often seen fighting but also making up the very next moment. The strongest trio, Neha, Nishant, and Pratik are often seen having a gala time by running around in the house and entertaining the housemates with their mischievous vibes and acts.

All contestants - Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal - will further play their individual game.

In the recent episode, as per audience votes, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh were eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT. It was unfortunate for Millind and Akshara that by the time they understood the game, the audience had decided to evict them. Keeping the game aside, all the contestants were emotional knowing that the duo will not be there around anymore.

While everyone in the house and the viewers expected one contestant to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss OTT house, it came as a shocker when host Karan Johar announced that there would be not one but two eliminations. This elimination left everyone teary-eyed as the genuine connection had to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Millind also took to social media to share a 'Thank you' note for fans who supported him inside the house. He also thanked his connection Akshara for being his partner. "Each Day In This House Made Me Humble & Patient," he wrote, adding, "Grateful to each & everyone of you. Thank you Beloved Family & Friends. Thank you BB OTT For This Life Time Opportunity. Akshara partner thank you for being the perfect connection. Saath aaaye.. saaath jayenge... guess kismat mein yahi likha that."

Bigg Boss OTT' airs on Voot Select. Karan is anchoring the digital version. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss' hosted by actor Salman Khan.

-wirh IANS inputs