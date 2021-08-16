Bigg Boss OTT: Fans divided over Karan Johar's hosting

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar is a 'straightforward' and 'fantastic' host, say fans on social media

Within days of Bigg Boss OTT streaming online for the first time in history, the country’s biggest filmmaker, Karan Johar, who’s hosting the country’s biggest reality show, has got the audiences hooked. From the moment the show kicked off last Sunday, 8th August, the ace filmmaker has been acing the show in his trademark OTT style. After the first weekend episode, Netizens shared their opinions on the filmmaker being the host of the show. On one hand where people praised KJo by calling him straightforward and fair there were others who thought that he was biased and was taking Shamita Shetty's side over Divya Agarwal.

Post the Sunday Ka Vaar episode last evening, Twitteratti came out in support of their favourite host. While one posted: “Karan Johar did a very fair hosting… And whatever KJo said about #ShamitaShetty, I have the same opinion,” another observed, “I love how Karan Johar knows A to Z of what happened and every bit of every issue. This is his first SKW (Sunday Ka Vaar) and I love his wit and how he is showing the mirror to the people. Bang on! Great choice of host @voot #BiggBossOTT”

If that’s not enough, some even called him ‘Hurricane Karan’ for his sharp handling of the housemates and giving them a reality check with his blunt candour. However, others called him biased. A user wrote, "I don't understand why Karan Johar is so anti-Divya and pro-Shamita! Like seriously that cunning man was not allowing her to speak.I'm not liking him as a host at all.He's instigating fights which are not even there #DivyaAgarwal #BiggBoss15OTT #KaranJohar."

This is just the beginning as it was only KJo’s first Sunday Ka Vaar. Audiences are eagerly looking forward to the friendly hosts fiery takes in the coming weeks as the show progresses, on their mobile devices, before it is telecast on Colors.

For those unversed, Bigg Boss ott features celebs like Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Raqesh Bapat, Urfi Javed, Karan Nath, Millind Gaba and Zeeshan Khan as contestants. Meanwhile, Urfi Javed became the first evicted contestant of the show.