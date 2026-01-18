Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 winner: Gilli Nata lifts trophy in grand finale Gilli Nata has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 after securing the highest votes in the grand finale aired on January 18.

Gilli Nata has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. The grand finale episode of the television reality show was aired on Sunday, January 18, 2026, on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar platform at 6 PM.

After spending 111 days in the BB house, the rollercoaster journey of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has come to an end. Hosted by Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, the finale episode saw the top finalists, Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Kavya Shaiva, Mutant Raghu and Rakshita Shetty.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner announced

In the end, it was Gilli Nata who won the audience's hearts and lifted the BB Kannada 12 trophy, securing the highest number of votes.

Kichcha Sudeep congratulates Bigg Boss team as the show concludes

Earlier on Sunday, the host Kichcha Sudeep shared a heartfelt post on his X handle where he congratulated the Bigg Boss 12 Kannada contestants, technical team and the Bigg Boss team. In his X post, he wrote, "And thus... by sundown today,, #BBK12 shall come to a close. This remarkable season,, an extraordinary voyage of growth and spectacle,, has borne witness to BigBoss’s growth with every passing season. My profound gratitude to every devoted viewer for unwavering support,, heartfelt congratulations to all the contestants, and a to the winner of the season. Big congratulations to the entire technical team for this mammoth success. There is no BB without you all. We now respectfully close the doors to allow BigBoss by sundown to rest until the commencement of the all‑new #BBK13. Luv & Hug's Ķ (sic)."

