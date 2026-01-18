Live Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale LIVE: Voting end timing and what happens next One among Gilli Nata, Ashwini, Rakshitha, Kavya, Dhanush and Mutant Raghu will be lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 today. Host Kiccha Sudeepa will be seen announcing the winner of this season in few hours.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale day is here and fans are gearing up to witness the starry night on Sunday. The season that will be remembered for several heartwarming as well as controversial moments is just hours away from witnessing its winner. Gilli Nata, Ashwini, Rakshitha, Kavya, Dhanush and Mutant Raghu have made it to the finale and today, host and star Kiccha Sudeepa will be seen announcing the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12.

Fans can watch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale on Colors Kannada Channel and Jio Hotstar at 6:00 PM.

Follow this Live blog to know every detail of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 grand finale.