  Live Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale LIVE: Voting end timing and what happens next

One among Gilli Nata, Ashwini, Rakshitha, Kavya, Dhanush and Mutant Raghu will be lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 today. Host Kiccha Sudeepa will be seen announcing the winner of this season in few hours.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
New Delhi:

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale day is here and fans are gearing up to witness the starry night on Sunday. The season that will be remembered for several heartwarming as well as controversial moments is just hours away from witnessing its winner. Gilli Nata, Ashwini, Rakshitha, Kavya, Dhanush and Mutant Raghu have made it to the finale and today, host and star Kiccha Sudeepa will be seen announcing the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12.

Fans can watch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale on Colors Kannada Channel and Jio Hotstar at 6:00 PM.

Follow this Live blog to know every detail of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 grand finale.

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Finale LIVE: Voting Results, Winner Updates Today

  • 12:42 PM (IST)Jan 18, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12's latest promo is here

    The makers have shared a new promo to ignite anticipation for the grand finale:

  • 12:38 PM (IST)Jan 18, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss Kannada finale today: List of contestants

    Cockroach Sudhi, Spandana Somanna, Rashika Shetty, Manju Bhashini, Malu Nipanal, Mallamma a.k.a. Matina Mall, Kavya Shaiva, Kari Basappa, Janhavi, Ghilli Nata, Dhruvnath, Dhanush, Chandraprabha, Ashwini Gowda, Lakshmi, Abhishek Satish and Mirchi RJ Amit entered the Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 house on the premiere night.

  • 12:33 PM (IST)Jan 18, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12: Who is fan favourite?

    Around 24 contestants entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 house and only 6 made it to the grand finale. Now one of them will light the trophy and if social media trends are to be considered then Gilli Nata, is the part of most trends. He may be announced as the winner of this season.

  • 12:29 PM (IST)Jan 18, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss Kannada finale today: Here’s how voting works and what to expect

    The voting lines were open today till 12:00 PM. Fans could login into Jio Hotstar app to vote for your favourite contestant. Now while the show will begins at 6:00 pm, the winner with the highest votes, might be announced by 9:00 PM.

  • 12:27 PM (IST)Jan 18, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale LIVE: Grand finale begins tonight; voting trends and finalist buzz

    The votings for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 have been close and now it remains to see who among Gilli Nata, Ashwini, Rakshitha, Kavya, Dhanush and Mutant Raghu will win the show.

