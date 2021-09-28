Bigg Boss 15: Singer Akasa Singh to enter Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKASA SING Akasa Singh

Singer Akasa Singh, who is known for numbers such as 'Naagin' and 'Kheech Meri Photo', is all set to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' as a contestant. A source from Akasa's team confirmed the news to IANS and added that they are looking forward to seeing her real self in the show.

So far, multiple celebrity names have cropped up for BB 15. While the confirmed list of Bigg Boss 15 contestants is still not out, it is speculated that TV and film personalities like Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tina Dutta, Simba Nagpal, Reem Sheikh, Nidhi Bhanushali, Afsana Khan and others will be a part of the show.

The 15th season of the controversial reality show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The new season of 'Bigg Boss' will see contestants facing a number of challenges as the contestants have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food, place to perform daily chores, it is going to be a wild ride for the inmates.

While attending the media through video conferencing Salman Khan said that it will not be easy for the contestants to face all the challenges as they have to spend five months away from their family and home. "It won't be an easy journey for the contestants as they have to be away from their family, being worried about them like if anyone has got Covid and other tensions. But they need to be strong as this is all about this game. The contestants have to show their real selves and those who manage to face the challenges by being physically and mentally strong really hats off to them."

The new season will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 pm and thereafter air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on COLORS.

Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss' for the first time in 15 years went digital with 'Bigg Boss OTT'. It was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Contestant Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT'

-- with IANS inputs