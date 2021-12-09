Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai at loggerheads

In today's episode, The Ticket To Finale Task continues. The rift between the VIP's continue. Rashami Desai and Devoleena can be seen at the war of words. Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi also have differences of opinion during the task.
In today's episode, The Ticket To Finale Task continues. The rift between the VIP's continue. Rashami Desai and Devoleena can be seen at the war of words. Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi also have differences of opinion during the task.
A new round of Ticket To Finale Task in which Rajiv and Pratik can be seen at loggerheads after Rajiv removes bran from Pratik's bag.
Karan Kundrra apologizes to Tejasswi Prakash and says that why she did not come to talk to him even once.
Devoleena threatens to disqualify every round of The ticket to finale task. She says that if everyone is going against her then she will cancel the task.
Shamita tells Ritesh and Rakhi to eliminate Rashami Desai from the Ticket To Finale Task. Ritesh says that Rajiv is on her side, to which Shamita says that but she on their side.
During the fight with Devoleena Rashami accuses Rakhi that she is manipulating Devo and that she runs away from her whenever she asks her to talk about things. Rakhi says that she is not running away from anyone and that Rashami spends time with Umar and others.
Rashami Desai accuses Devoleena that she has cornered herself from her along with Rakhi want and other housemates. Devoleena saya that she feels the same and she has closer bonds with other non-VIP contestants.
Top News
Latest News