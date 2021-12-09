Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai at loggerheads
In today's episode, The Ticket To Finale Task continues. The rift between the VIP's continue. Rashami Desai and Devoleena can be seen at the war of words. Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi also have differences of opinion during the task.  

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 09, 2021 22:26 IST
In today's episode, The Ticket To Finale Task continues. The rift between the VIP's continue. Rashami Desai and Devoleena can be seen at the war of words. Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi also have differences of opinion during the task.  

 

  • Dec 09, 2021 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    New round of Ticket To Finale Task

    A new round of Ticket To Finale Task in which Rajiv and Pratik can be seen at loggerheads after Rajiv removes bran from Pratik's bag. 

  • Dec 09, 2021 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan apologizes to Tejasswi

    Karan Kundrra apologizes to Tejasswi Prakash and says that why she did not come to talk to him even once. 

  • Dec 09, 2021 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Devoleena threatens to disqualify every round

    Devoleena threatens to disqualify every round of The ticket to finale task. She says that if everyone is going against her then she will cancel the task.

  • Dec 09, 2021 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita tells Ritesh and Rakhi to eliminate Rashami

    Shamita tells Ritesh and Rakhi to eliminate Rashami Desai from the Ticket To Finale Task. Ritesh says that Rajiv is on her side, to which Shamita says that but she on their side. 

  • Dec 09, 2021 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami tells Rakhi Sawant that she is running from her

    During the fight with Devoleena Rashami accuses Rakhi that she is manipulating Devo and that she runs away from her whenever she asks her to talk about things. Rakhi says that she is not running away from anyone and that Rashami spends time with Umar and others. 

  • Dec 09, 2021 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami Desai vs Devoleena Bhattacharjee

    Rashami Desai accuses Devoleena that she has cornered herself from her along with Rakhi want and other housemates. Devoleena saya that she feels the same and she has closer bonds with other non-VIP contestants. 

  • Dec 09, 2021 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan-Tejasswi rift

