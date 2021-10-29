Bigg Boss 15 Oct 29 LIVE: Housemates target Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra confesses his feelings for her

The Bigg Boss 15 house is full of romance, drama and fights. One or the other contestant keeps becoming the target of others. And this time it is Tejasswi Prakash, as her behaviour has annoyed everyone in the house. They are angry because she is not performing her kitchen duties well. The contestants have to complete the assigned duties, but Tejasswi failed to complete her task of preparing the food. This makes housemates angry. Furious over the same, Pratik Sehajpal tries to take a shot at her, Tejasswi retorts: "First you perform your duties well and then raise fingers at others." On the other hand, Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra's bond in Bigg Boss 15 is gaining much attention. In today's episode, Karan will be seen confessing that he really likes Tejasswi and how she is a tough nut to crack.