Friday, October 29, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 15 Oct 29 LIVE: Housemates target Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra confesses his feelings for her
Live now

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra will be seen confessing his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash. While, other contestants are angry at her for not performing her Kitchen duties properly. The contestants also get into a fun pillow-fight with each other.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2021 22:46 IST
Tejasswi Prakash, Karan kundrra
Karan Kundrra says Tejasswi Prakash is ‘tough nut to crack'

The Bigg Boss 15 house is full of romance, drama and fights. One or the other contestant keeps becoming the target of others. And this time it is Tejasswi Prakash, as her behaviour has annoyed everyone in the house. They are angry because she is not performing her kitchen duties well. The contestants have to complete the assigned duties, but Tejasswi failed to complete her task of preparing the food. This makes housemates angry. Furious over the same, Pratik Sehajpal tries to take a shot at her, Tejasswi retorts: "First you perform your duties well and then raise fingers at others." On the other hand, Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra's bond in Bigg Boss 15 is gaining much attention. In today's episode, Karan will be seen confessing that he really likes Tejasswi and how she is a tough nut to crack.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 Oct 29 LIVE

  • Oct 29, 2021 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Housemates target Tejasswi over Kitchen duties

    Tejasswi Prakash's behaviour has annoyed everyone in the house. They are angry as she is not performing her kitchen duties well and the contestants are not getting food on time. 

    In the house everyone has to complete the assigned duties. But Tejasswi failed to complete her task of preparing food. This makes everyone angry. As Pratik tries to take a shot at her, Tejasswi retorts: "First you perform your duties well and then raise fingers at others." She then points out how she couldn't do her job right because other housemates didn't complete their tasks of chopping the vegetables.

  • Oct 29, 2021 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Shamita Shetty is emotional

    Shamita Shetty breaks down in tears, Vishal Kotian supports and consoles her. Shamita confesses that she had nominated Vishal earlier. The actress is also missing her family in the show.

  • Oct 29, 2021 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Karan Kundrra confesses his feelings for Tejasswi

    Love is in the air in Bigg Boss 15! Karan Kundrra finally confessed his liking for Tejasswi Prakash. Karan tells Akasa Singh "She (Tejasswi) came and scolded me last night. I want someone who doesn't make me feel lonely. I like her. She is going to be a tough nut to crack but I will take what I want. Akasa said that she feels someone in the house has a crush on Karan while pointing towards Tejasswi. To this, Karan says no. "I have a crush."

  • Oct 29, 2021 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Karan Kundrra discusses with Akasha about Pratik's behaviour

    Karan Kundrra talks with Akasha about Pratik Sehajpal's behaviour and Nishant Bhatt constantly supporting him.   

  • Oct 29, 2021 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rajiv Adatia breaks down

    Rajiv Adatia breaks down in tears. Miesha Iyer consoles him and says 'whatever happened in past, can't be changed, so there's no point thinking about the same.'

  • Oct 29, 2021 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt

    Shamita and Nishant discuss Karan's behaviour  

  • Oct 29, 2021 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi conversation

    Tejasswi Prakash seems to be clear about her priorities. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash discuss former's involvement in Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal's task and life. She says you can play a game by siding with the two parties simultaneously. Tejasswi confront Karan and accuses him of playing on both sides (Shamita-Tejasswi's) and asks him to not play this 'game' with her.

