Bigg Boss 15 Oct 29 LIVE: Housemates target Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra confesses his feelings for her

Tejasswi Prakash's behaviour has annoyed everyone in the house. They are angry as she is not performing her kitchen duties well and the contestants are not getting food on time.

In the house everyone has to complete the assigned duties. But Tejasswi failed to complete her task of preparing food. This makes everyone angry. As Pratik tries to take a shot at her, Tejasswi retorts: "First you perform your duties well and then raise fingers at others." She then points out how she couldn't do her job right because other housemates didn't complete their tasks of chopping the vegetables.