Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra confesses having crush on Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa bets feeling is mutual

After Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, another love story is brewing in the house of Bigg Boss 15. The air around Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is brimming with romance. While fans have already been shipping the two as 'Tejrun', now Karan has confessed to having a crush on the actress. In a recent episode, while speaking to Akasa singh, Karan admits he has a soft spot for Tejasswi. Hearing him, Akasa says she feels Tejasswi too has feelings for him.

After the lights went out inside the BB House, the 37-year-old spoke about his feelings for Tejasswi. Speaking to fellow contestant Akasa in a recent promo shared by Colors on its verified Instagram account, Karan says “You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi). Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai. (She is funny and is extremely cute too. She is a good girl)"

After listening to him, Akasa tells Karan that she thinks Tejasswi too has feelings for him. While Karan disagrees saying there's nothing from Tejasswi's side, Akasa asks him to bet on this. Later Karan was seen agreeing to the bet and shook hands with Akasa.

On multiple occasions, Karan and Tejasswi have been seen comforting each other and being rock solid support. after his ugly fight with Pratik Sehajpal, Karan opened up to Tejasswi about struggling with anger issues. Tejasswi calmly listens to him and assures him that she will take care of it whenever it gets out of control. The actress says "you have me" and continues, "Whenever you will get angry, I will try to calm you down. You can't let every bl**dy thing affect you. I will keep a watch on you a little more not only in terms of your anger but otherwise."

Earlier Karan had also confessed to being fond of Tejasswi. He told her, "I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn't happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say, 'Teju I miss you a lot.' It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions."

Responding to his confession, Tejasswi said, "When I was upset, you didn't do anything about it. I am not saying that you should be caring and all, but as a courtesy, you should at least ask." Making a note of this, Karan added, "Notice, whenever there is any commotion happening, I am always there to see that if you are ok. You be you. So I am telling you that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you."

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.