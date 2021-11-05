Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAY BHANUSALI Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanusali breaks down upon seeing his daughter Tara's pictures

Even as the rest of the country celebrated Diwali with family and friends on Thursday, the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 15' had only each other for company. And they could not even open the gifts that their families sent to them, for there were rules to be followed. Only two housemates have the authority to decide whether or not their fellow contestants can open gifts from their families. The two decided to let them open their gifts, but the cost was unacceptable to Tejasswi Prakash. She kept insisting on checking out the gift that had come for her, but the housemates authorised to take the call, did not budge.

Jay Bhanusali on the other hand, sat down in a corner and eagerly started opening his gift. To his absolute delight, it was a frame containing the name of his daughter Tara made with a collage of their family photos. The sight overwhelmed Jay and he broke down.

The video was shared by Jay's official Instagram handle with the caption, "A father and daughter’s bond is precious! This Diwali here is Jay getting emotional as he gets a quilt made from Tara’s dresses and remembers all the beautiful moments with his little girl @tarajaymahhi."

Three of Jay's housemates -- Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Ieshaan Sehgaal-- came to support him.

Ieshaan got emotional seeing Jay cry. Jay's gift also had his daughter's clothes and shoes, and a bedsheet with a message that read, "Papa, love you!"