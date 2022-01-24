Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DEVOLEENA/ABHIJIT Bigg Boss 15, Jan 24 LIVE: Devoleena, Abhijit Bichukale get evicted during double elimination

Bigg Boss 15, Jan 24 LIVE: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan was super fun as it witnessed various guests interacting with the contestants. Not only this but the superstar host not only grilled the notorious contestants but even had a great time pulling the leg of others. However, one thing that was missing was the eviction process that took place in tonight's episode of the reality show. During the same, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were shown the way to the doors after receiving fewer votes. Just in case, you missed the show, read the LIVE updates to find out more: