Monday, January 24, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  5. Bigg Boss 15, Jan 24 LIVE: Devoleena, Abhijit Bichukale get evicted during double elimination
Bigg Boss 15, Jan 24 LIVE: After a super intriguing episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with Salman Khan, the reality show tonight left everyone surprised with a double eviction that will take place at midnight. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai or Abhijit Bichukale, who will bid the show goodbye today? Read the LIVE Updates to find out more!

New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2022 22:30 IST
Image Source : INSTA/DEVOLEENA/ABHIJIT

Bigg Boss 15, Jan 24 LIVE: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan was super fun as it witnessed various guests interacting with the contestants. Not only this but the superstar host not only grilled the notorious contestants but even had a great time pulling the leg of others. However, one thing that was missing was the eviction process that took place in tonight's episode of the reality show. During the same, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were shown the way to the doors after receiving fewer votes. Just in case, you missed the show, read the LIVE updates to find out more:

 

  • Jan 24, 2022 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan asks Tejasswi why she taunts Rashami

    Karan asks Tejasswi why she taunted Rashami while she was having a conversation with Nishant. He says that if she is going to taunt her defending Nishant then Rashami will take her case. Teja says that she said it because Rashami always make efforts to talk to Nishant while she never makes efforts to talk to her. 

  • Jan 24, 2022 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi, Rashami get into heated argument

    Tejasswi, Rashami get into a heated argument. Tejasswi says that why did Rashami come in the show if this season was so flop. Rashmi says that Tejasswi flip sides. Tejasswi says that Rashami has no guts to talk to her in the face. Rashami calls her darpok, ungrateful and mean. Teja says that if she had to show so much love outside the house then why did she take her case inside the house. 

  • Jan 24, 2022 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant says she is happy on Abhijit's eviction

    Rakhi Sawant was seen saying that she is happy that Abhijit Bichukale got eliminated. While Pratik says that he is missing him because he was his only time pass. 

  • Jan 24, 2022 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rajiv Adatia makes an exit from the show

    Rajiv Adatia who came as the guest in the show also made an exit from the show. All the housemates were seen getting emotional. They all thanked Bigg Boss for the opportunity. 

  • Jan 24, 2022 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami Desai gets the Ticket To Finale; Abhijit, Devoleena get evicted

    As the show is gearing up for the finale, Rajiv Adatia gets the responsibility to play the buzzer. In the end, Devoleena and Abhijit get eliminated due to a lack of votes from the viewers. Rashami Desai gets the Ticket To Finale. 

