Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta to leave house again on medical grounds?

Image Source : TWITTER/@LOSTBOY54 Vikas Gupta to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house again

Vikas Gupta, also known as the Mastermind on Bigg Boss 14, has reportedly come out of the house on medical grounds. While several unconfirmed reports have emerged claiming that Vikas has stepped out of the house due to his deteriorating health, there is no clarity if he will be back once he gets better. Vikas was not keeping well due to a throat infection over the past few days, and admitted to the fact, too.

He is also going through a tough time in his personal life, with his relationship with his family going sour. This is the second time that Vikas came out of the house. Earlier, he was ousted after getting physically violent with fellow housemate Arshi Khan. Vikas, who entered the ongoing season as a challenger, pushed Arshi into the swimming pool, following which he was told to leave the show.

Meanwhile, after being evicted from the show, Vikas shared a video message, in which he said that he cried when he looked at himself. He added that he is taking some time alone to think over the events that happen inside the Bigg Boss house.

“Hello everyone, So, Yes, I am out of the Bigg Boss house. Maine apne aap ko park kar liya ek jagah pe jahaan, I can be alone and understand what just happened with me. I was in a vulnerable state aur maine bohot kuch bola. Maine apne aap ko dekh ke ro diya,” he said.

“Time can do a lot of things. Apne hi hurt karte hai, so we will have to find ways to be better and happier. I am going to find a way and I am sure I will crack it. It’s fine. I did make a mistake, so I got punished for it. Rest, let’s pray and hope that good things happen to all of us. I am not very sad now, don’t worry,” he added.

On the other hand, there are also reports claiming that Manu Punjabi, who came out of the house after suffering a pancreatitis attack, might return to the house.

(With IANS Inputs)