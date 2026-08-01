Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiere today: Release time, contestants, where to watch Rohit Shetty's reality show

New Delhi:

Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its 15th season, bringing together a fresh batch of celebrities ready to take on physically demanding stunts and nerve-racking challenges. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the new season premieres today and promises another round of high-octane action under the theme Darr Ka Naya Daur.

Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the latest edition features contestants from television, films and the digital space competing in tasks designed to test their endurance, courage and mental strength.

Rohit Shetty returns as host

Rohit Shetty returns to host the stunt-based reality show, continuing a role he has held for several seasons. Contestants will be subjected to many trials, from those dealing with water and heights to others with regard to animals and tough situations, with eliminations following at the course of the show.

There are going to be many surprises in the coming season as contestants try to go out of their way in order to win the much desired trophy.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

This season features a mix of actors, television personalities and social media stars. The confirmed contestants are:

Gaurav Khanna Rubina Dilaik Orhan Awatramani (Orry) Farrhana Bhatt Jasmin Bhasin Karan Wahi Rithvik Dhanjani Avika Gor Avinash Mishra Harsh Gujral Vishal Aditya Singh Shagun Sharma Ruhaanika Dhawan

While the makers have not revealed any results, several contestants have already been generating buzz on social media ahead of the premiere. Their performances will unfold over the coming weeks as the competition intensifies.

Where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

The newest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is scheduled to start today on August 1, 2026, on Colors TV. In addition, the series can be viewed online via JioHotstar.

Every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm., a new episode will be broadcast, which will give everyone a chance to see all the stunts and eliminations.

With the introduction of a new cast, even more challenging tasks, and the return of Rohit Shetty to directing, the new season is going to start a whole new story of one of the longest-running reality series in Indian television.

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