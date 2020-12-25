Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta-Eijaz Khan at loggerheads, latter says 'Tera mooh todunga main'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Vikas Gupta-Eijaz Khan at loggerheads

Vikas Gupta, who recently re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 show, has been making headlines for his spats and fights with housemates. The contestant is leaving no stone unturned to make his presence feel in the house. In Friday’s episode, he will again be seen indulging in a fight with co-contestant Eijaz Khan. A recent promo of the episode showed the duo fighting with each other over a personal issue, as Eijaz's past gets dragged in between.

The video opened with Vikas telling Nikki Tamboli, “Ek ladki thi, mai uske saath friendly ho gaya tha. Malum chala ye uski girlfriend thi aur wo ispe case karna chahti thi.”

Eijaz, who was listening to the conversation, got irked and charged towards Vikas, as he had always known about this.

Earlier, we heard Eijaz telling Arshi Khan that his ex called him up a year after their break up saying that she was instigated by a few friends to file a criminal case against him.

During the fight, Vikas then questioned Eijaz, “Did she file the case because of me? Do not spread these false claims here.”

Vikas also calls Eijaz a dirty player and says he did not even spare his father to seek sympathy in the show. The duo continued to fight and Vikas asked Eijaz to stop spreading lies inside the house. He yelled, “Jo insaan apne abba ka naam le ke....”

Asking fellow contestants, Vikas said, “Isne nahi kaha tha meri wajah se iske abba jail jaate.”

Later, Eijaz tells Vikas Gupta that he will break his face.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni, Arshi Khan and Rahul Vaidya try to separate the two as they stop them from attacking each other.

Dropping the promo, ColorsTV wrote "#BiggBoss14, Bayan hogi @eijazkhan aur @lostboyjourney ki naarazgi aur saamne aayega unki takraar ka sach! Iss ladayi ka anjaam hoga kya, dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje #BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein, sirf #Colors par."

