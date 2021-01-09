Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai lashes out on Aly Goni for personal attack on Vikas Gupta

Image Source : TWITTER/@BANI2010, @JASLYUNIVERSE Rashami Desai lashes out on Aly Goni for personal attack on Vikas Gupta

The family members and friends of Bigg Boss 14 contestants arrived this week to instil new energy and positivity among them. While Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and others had an emotional break down meeting their parents; Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan reunited with their siblings. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai arrived for 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta and left him emotional. Rashami slammed all the contestants in the show for attacking Gupta personally and also gave a message for Aly to not take out his personal grudges on Vikas.

Colors released a new promo on Saturday in which Rashami Desai can be seen encouraging Vikas Gupta and lauding his game. She said, "These contestants haven’t given you the tag of 'Mastermind', they have seen you play earlier and it's the audience who have loved you and given you this tag. These contestants are attacking you personally because they know you are the mastermind. So you can't fall weak."

She further slammed Aly Goni and said, "Do not take out your outside personal grudges on Vikas because you don't have any other point. Do not attack his family because he has his friends as family."

On a related note, Jasmin Bhasin was brutally trolled on Friday for her remarks on Rashami's entry as Vikas' connection. Jasmin Bhasin, who has worked with Rashami and Sidharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak, made comments about her game in the last season that did not go down well with Twitterati. The actress was called names like 'Jas-mean,' 'Naagin,' and 'Dustbin.'

After Rashami Desai's exit, Jasmin Bhasin said, "Mujhe ek baat par hasi aayi. Personal grudges ki baat karti hai. Bt apne pure season isne personal grudges nikale.Sab ko ghaseet lia tha. (It felt it funny that she talked about not taking out personal grudges in the game while all she did last season was getting personal. She even brought my name into it.)"

This has been an emotional week for the contestants in Bigg Boss 14 as they met their family members. It also witnessed many ugly clashes between Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik. Fans are already divided in their support. Who are you vouching for?