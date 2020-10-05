Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Know why Sidharth Shukla apologized to Kumar Sanu

Image Source : TWITTER/@CREATIONWE3, @SIDNAAZFOLLOWER Sidharth Shukla pulls Jaan Sanu's leg in the new Bigg Boss 14 promo

Sidharth Shukla is enjoying his second innings in the Bigg Boss house as he has entered the high-voltage reality show in season 14 as well. The actor who was famous for showing his aggressive side in the previous season seems to be having a gala time with his co-contestants.

Recently, Sid was seen having a little fun with Jaan Kumar Sanu and later apologized to his singer father. Yes, a latest promo featuring the funny banter between Siddharth and Jaan has been released where Sidharth is telling Jaan that his dad Kumar Sanu would come to know about his smoking habit as he is often spotted coming out of the smoking room. Sid is then seen apologizing to the legendary singer and his wife in jest for revealing about Jaan. He also adds further that Jaan's father doesn't know how much he has smoked since two days. This leaves Jaan embarrassed and confused about how to react.

Just like the previous season, Sidharth Shukla is one of the most talked-about celebs in Bigg Boss 14 too. The winner of the previous season, Sid has already made a good bond with Hina Khan who is also a senior in the house.

Meanwhile talking about Bigg Boss 14 contestants, so this season is full of famous TV celebs including Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani and more.

