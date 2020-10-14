Bigg Boss 14 Episode 11 Oct 14 HIGHLIGHTS: Super entertaining task to Eijaz and Pavitra's confused equation

-
Oct 14, 2020 11:53 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkani and Rahul Vaidya gets immunity.
Oct 14, 2020 11:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki Tamboli announced team B as the winner!
Oct 14, 2020 11:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Oct 14, 2020 11:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Destruction, destruction everywhere!
Oct 14, 2020 11:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Oct 14, 2020 11:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Exchange of heated words between Pavitra and Eijaz.
Oct 14, 2020 11:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Hina decides to give each team two baskets each!
Oct 14, 2020 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Hina now gets wooed by Rahul and Eijaz.
Oct 14, 2020 11:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Oct 14, 2020 11:13 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Hina Khan's 'dukaan' is now open!
Oct 14, 2020 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Gauahar takes in charge to give a piece of advise to Shehzad.
Oct 14, 2020 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Hina explains Jasmin to stay strong.
Oct 14, 2020 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Eijaz thinks Gauahar is hot! What about you?
Oct 14, 2020 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Oct 14, 2020 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Not immunity, it seems it's the task of giving 'gaalis'
Oct 14, 2020 11:02 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Do you think Nikki Tamboli is playing unfair?
Oct 14, 2020 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Oct 14, 2020 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Bigg Boss asks contestants to stop the task.
Oct 14, 2020 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Oct 14, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki now abuses Jasmin, leaves her in tears.
Oct 14, 2020 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nishant and Shehzad lose their control.
Oct 14, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Oct 14, 2020 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rahul Vaidya tries to woo Gauahar with apple juggling and his voice.
Oct 14, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Bigg Boss announce the resumption of the immunity task.
Oct 14, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin and other contestants discuss how the task brought back memories of childhood. Sidharth seems to be having fun with the juniors.
Oct 14, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Eijaz and Rahul are now discussing the strategy of the task! What do you think will they win?
Oct 14, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz are jelling up well. Did you like the singer's mimicry of every contestant?
Oct 14, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jaan Sanu is the declared 'bhai jaan' of the season.
Oct 14, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Oct 14, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Eijaz is still upset with Pavitra. He tells Hina that nobody except his father has the right to get possessive about him.
Oct 14, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Oct 14, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Eijaz Khan speaks to Hina Khan about Pavitra's feelings for him. Looks like he doesn't care.
Oct 14, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
It's time to wake up to the tunes of Badshah as Bigg Boss plays DJ Wale Babu in morning for contestants!
Oct 14, 2020 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Oct 14, 2020 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Whom do you think will win the team task tonight?
Oct 14, 2020 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Tonight's episode will be full of fun.
Oct 14, 2020 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Will Eijaz Khan's OCD problem increase in the house?