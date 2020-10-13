Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 14 Episode 10 Oct 13 Live Updates: Contestants fight it out for immunity

It's the day for the immunity task, and the Bigg Boss 14 house will be turned into a battleground as freshers will leave no stones unturned to save themselves this week. The makers have given a sneak peek from the immunity task, and Jasmin Bhasin is finally going to lose her cool. According to the task, the freshers will be divided into two teams. While one team will have Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, and Rahul Vaidya, the other consists of Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and Shehzad Deol. The contestants will fight for the immunity in these teams.

Jasmin Bhasin will be seen running across the garden area with an item in her hands. She will be tackled by Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani and even Rahul Vaidya, all at the same time.

Catch the LIVE UPDATES for Bigg Boss 14 Episode 10 here:

