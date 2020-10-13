Tuesday, October 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Episode 10 Oct 13 Live Updates: Contestants fight it out for immunity
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Episode 10 Oct 13 Live Updates: Contestants fight it out for immunity

Jasmin Bhasin will be seen running across the garden area with an item in her hands. She will be tackled by Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani and even Rahul Vaidya, all at the same time.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2020 23:35 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Episode 10 Oct 13 Live Updates: Contestants fight it out for immunity
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bigg Boss 14 Episode 10 Oct 13 Live Updates: Contestants fight it out for immunity

It's the day for the immunity task, and the Bigg Boss 14 house will be turned into a battleground as freshers will leave no stones unturned to save themselves this week. The makers have given a sneak peek from the immunity task, and Jasmin Bhasin is finally going to lose her cool. According to the task, the freshers will be divided into two teams. While one team will have Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, and Rahul Vaidya, the other consists of Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and Shehzad Deol. The contestants will fight for the immunity in these teams. 

Jasmin Bhasin will be seen running across the garden area with an item in her hands. She will be tackled by Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani and even Rahul Vaidya, all at the same time.

Catch the LIVE UPDATES for Bigg Boss 14 Episode 10 here:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 LIVE Updates October 13

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 13, 2020 11:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki calls Jaan her 'Bhaijaan'

    Nikki is seen referring Jaan as Bhaijaan which makes him very uncomfortable and he says that he has liked her from day one and tells her to stop calling him bhaijaan.

  • Oct 13, 2020 11:32 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The task ends for the day

    Bigg Boss announces that the immunity task will continue tomorrow.

  • Oct 13, 2020 11:31 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

  • Oct 13, 2020 11:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

  • Oct 13, 2020 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth tells Jasmin that the way she fought with four men was extremely appreciable  but she should know as to where to stop as to avoid any kind of injury that she many cause on herself.

  • Oct 13, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jasmin Bhasin loses her cool

    Eijaz Khan, Nishant and others pull items from Jasmin. Jasmin screams saying that it is unfair. Four men fight with Jasmin. During the immunity task, Jasmin loses her cool and screams at Eijaz, ‘Aap aadmi k naam pe dhabba ho.’

  • Oct 13, 2020 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    New immunity task announced

     Bigg Boss announced an immunity task, as per which the contestants will have to work on a ‘farm’ created in the garden area. Once again, the contestants will be divided into teams and will have to tend to their farms. However, they will also need important resources and will have to fight it out among themselves for it.

  • Oct 13, 2020 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki enjoys massage by Jaan

    Jaan can be seen turning into a personal masseur for Nikki as he gives her a shoulder and head massage. She asks him to go a little lower on her back and instructs him to do the task properly. Nikki Tamboli can be seen relaxing and saying, "Karo karo or achhe se karo (Do it properly).” She also asks him to concentrate and says, “Bhot acha, Jaan ne jaan hi le li.”

  • Oct 13, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shehzad, Abhinav and Pavitra discuss strategy

    Shehzad, Abhinav and Pavitra agree that they should form a group of their own so that they can survive in the game in a better manner.

  • Oct 13, 2020 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki and Jaan sort it out

    Nikki and Jaan are seen in a lighter mood and are seen hugging out their differences in the garden area of the BB 14 house.

  • Oct 13, 2020 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The daily discussions and fights for the daily items begin all over again. Nikki is furious with Jaan for complying with the others. Jaan also loses his cool and tells her that he has had enough.

  • Oct 13, 2020 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    What's brewing between Eijaz and Pavitra?

    Hina Khan teases Eijaz Khan with Pavitra Punia. Hina is seen asking Eijaz whether things between them have sorted and whether some friendship or love is brewing among them. To which Eijaz replies that nothing happens within five days. Meanwhile, the other contestants are also seen teasing the two in the dining area during breakfast.

  • Oct 13, 2020 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    A new day at Bigg Boss 14 begins...

    The housemates wake up to Gulabo song from Shandaar.

Top News

Latest News

X