Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's brother on his bond with Pavitra Punia, 'whatever makes him happy, we'll respect'

Previous week Bigg Boss 14 was like a roller coaster of emotions for the housemates as they got to meet and interact with their real family members after a long time. It was indeed special for each contestant but it got a little extra special for Eijaz Khan as he got to meet his brother Imran as well as ex-contestant Pavitra Punia. Everyone is aware of the bond that Pavitra and Eijaz shared in the show before the latter got evicted a few weeks ago.

We already saw how Eijaz and Pavitra confessed their feelings for each other and Eijaz's proposal to Pavitra for marriage in the last episode. Recently, Eijaz's brother Imran opened up about his thoughts on the couples bond. In an exclusive interview with ETimes Imran praised Pavitra for supporting his brother and said, "It was nice to see that Pavitra was supporting him in the house. We are grateful for it." He also added, "But at the end of the day what they do outside the house and what decision he takes in his personal life are his and we will respect that. Whatever decision he takes in his personal life and whatever makes him happy we will always respect."

When asked if he has spoken to Pavitra, Imran said, "No, we haven’t spoken."

He also revealed how his family dealt with Eijaz's confession of being molested as a child. He said, "It's always painful to watch somebody we love in pain. I found a very brave Eijaz Khan at that moment. He was brave enough to share his experience with the world and I think his voice will help other people who have gone through something similar to stand up and speak for themselves. I felt it was very brave of him to do something like that. I am very proud of Eijaz. And when I told him during the meeting that our father is proud of him, for him everything was alright."

It was during one of the tasks in the house when each contestant was asked to share one of their deep secrets on the national television that Eijaz opened up about the incident.