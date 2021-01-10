Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGGBOSS_LOVERS, EIJAZ_KINGDOM Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's heartfelt confession, proposes marriage to Pavitra Punia

Bigg Boss 14 is going high on emotional quotient this week as the housemates are getting to meet their family members. In the Saturday episode, Eijaz Khan got a sweet surprise from Bigg Boss as he got to meet ex- contestant Pavitra Punia. Eijaz was shocked to see Pavitra and could not hold back from confessing his feelings for Pavitra. He confessed his love for Pavitra on national television.

As Pavitra entere the Bigg Boss 14 house she shouted dearly, 'O Khan Sahab'.As Eijaz was filled with emotions, he rushed in the garden area to meet her. While they were separated through the glass walls, they find it difficult to keep their hands off each other.Eijaz told Pavitra, "Teri baat karne ke liye tarasta hu main, kisise bhi. Main apni zindagi tere saath share karne ke liye tayar hu. Tu jaisi hai, zindagi main jahan bhi hain, mujhe qubool hai." When he asks her if she loves him, Pavitra Punia says, "Yes, a lot." She then kisses him from the other side of the wall.

While the housemates were freezed inside, they couldn't help hooting for the lovebirds.

As Pavitra left the house, she hugged Eijaz, and whispered 'I love you'. Eijaz also broke his freezed position and hugged her.

Both Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia used to share love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. All then housemates were really excited to see the couple together.

Eijaz Khan is known for his roles in TV shows like Kkavyanjali. Kayaamat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He has also done Bollywood films like Tanu Weds Manu Kuch Na Kaho, Meerabai Not Out, Zilla Ghaziabad, Lucky Kabootar.

Pavitra Punia has worked in shows like Love u Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto,Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se is all set to return to tv show Baalveer Returns. She will be back as Bhayrani Timnasa in the show.