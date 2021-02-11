Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia made their relationship Instagram official | PIC

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EIJAZ KHAN/PAVITRA PUNIA Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia made their relationship Instagram official

Bigg Boss has seen many celebrities coming out as couples from the show and this season was no different. Not just one but Bigg Boss 14 made the fans witness three love stories but the one that rose within was that of actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia.

Their love wasn't at first sight but began with fights and arguments and later the two developed feelings for each other that now they are confident enough to accept it in front of the world. Well now, the actor made his relationship with Pavitra Instagram official with a cute photo.

Eijaz shared the picture of himself smiling at the camera, as Pavitra wrapped her arms around him. In the caption, the actor used a heart emoji along with hashtags Pavijaz. Pavitra on the other hand commented, 'Pyaar' onEijaz's post.

Take a look:

As soon as the post went viral, Eijaz and Pavitra's fans went gaga and loaded it with cute comments and heart emojis. "Power couple, " wrote a fan. Another said "Love you both." A fan said, "U r my best jodi in big boss 14 wo aap dono ki fight phir pyar...aaawww."

Well, the actor in the latest interview has spilled beans on their wedding plans. Speaking to Times Of India, Eijaz said, "We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. My brother and my cousins have met Pavitra. I have also met her brother. Woh ho chuka hai, now the planning for the other generation to meet is on."

Eijaz also thanked his Insfam for 400K followers. "We are 400K strong Instagram fam now! I am just so overwhelmed and happy with all the love that's coming my way. I am proud of my #GabbarKiGang. I love each every one of you! And all i can say is Respect and believe #EijazKhan #EK," he wrote alongside a clip that featured him.