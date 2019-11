Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar November 23 LIVE

In Bigg Boss 13's latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen fuming with anger. He will unapologetically bash Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for their uncontrolled aggression. Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma talk about Sidharth Shukla's changed behaviour. The duo confess that they have started growing fond of Sidharth. Paras event went on to say that if possible he could have made Sidharth captain of the house.