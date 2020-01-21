Vishal Aditya Singh confesses love for Madhurima Tuli post her eviction from Bigg Boss 13

Madhurima Tuli was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house after she attacked Vishal with a pan

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli was evicted from the show post her violent behaviour towards ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Salman Khan asked Madhurima to leave the house on Sunday for hitting Vishal with a pan. Soon after, Madhurima's exit from the show, Vishal has now confessed that he still feels for her and he is feeling very bad about her exit. Opening up to Shehnaaz Gill about the whole episode, Vishal said that he feels sorry for her exit and would like to express this to Madhurima when they meet next. Vishal claimed that he doesn't know really care what Madhurima thinks of him and he will meet her once the show gets over.

Replying to Shehnaaz's question that if his feelings have gotten stronger post her eviction from the show, Visha said, "I was always deeply in love with her' and added that no matter she beats me up or kills me, she has 1000 reasons for not staying with me, even I have 1000 reasons, I could never come out it.”

This incident wasn't the first time that the duo had turned violent. Earlier Shehnaaz had hit Vishal with slippers after their argument. The former couple had also participated in Nach Baliye 9 where Madhurima slapped Vishal during one of the practice sessions.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were seen locking horns in the latest episode. The fight between the once 'good friends' escalated to a level that Bigg Boss had to intervene between them.