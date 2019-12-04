Bigg Boss 13: Is 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta entering the house to give a new twist?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been garnering a lot of popularity because of its interesting lot of contestants. Just recently the show witnessed the arrival of wildcard contestants Shefali Bagga, Arhaan Khan, and Madhurima Tuli. And now it seems that some more drama is going to unfold in Salman Khan's show because the latest reports suggest that Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta who is referred to as the 'mastermind' is going to enter the show not for few hours but for indefinite days.

Vikas, who was considered one of the most intelligent contestants of his season will be locked inside the show for a few days which will eventually impact the game plans of various contestants. As per the reports by Spotboye, he will also play a crucial role in the nomination process in the upcoming week. To add fuel to the fire, the Twitter handle of Bigg Boss Khabri posted a picture of the producer from the sets of the show. Have a look:

As the news was being circulated, the real mastermind himself took to Twitter to comment on the same and wrote, "Really..Is This True?"

Really 😃 Is This True ????? https://t.co/FfHL6sYfLk — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) December 3, 2019

It will be interesting to see what will happen after his entry in the show. Vikas, on the work front, was previously seen hosting the second season of his show on MTV called Ace Of Space.

