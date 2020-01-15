Bigg Boss 13: Some more 'tedhapan' as Salman Khan's show gets another two week extension

The current season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has broken all records and has topped the TRP charts week after week. The show began with all the well-known celebrities including Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, etc. But it wasn't only the big names but also others like Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, etc that made the show even more popular. Just a few months back, there was an announcement about the show getting an extension of five weeks which made the fans excited. It seems as if some more good news is yet to arrive as the current reports suggest that the show has got an added extension of two weeks.

A latest report in Spotboye suggests that the show's finale which was to take place on February 16, will now reportedly air on February 28. Not only this, even a page on Twitter gave the same information and wrote, " Bigg Boss 13 to Get Another Extension. Now, the latest, we hear, is that the show might receive get an extension. If some sources are to be believed, the show which was supposed to air its finale on 16th will now have a finale on 28th." However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet.

The contestants, as well as the viewers, are soon going to witness the family special episode of the show. Take a glimpse:

Not only this, the fans will experience another fight between the ex-lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh which will go to an extreme level. Have a look:

