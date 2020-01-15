Seen Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's baby daughter's leaked photos and videos yet?

The year 2019 remained quite fruitful for ace comedian Kapil Sharma. Not just his The Kapil Sharma Show topped the TRP charts but he also became father to a baby girl. Kapil and wife Ginni welcomed their daughter in this world on December 10. The news was shared by him on his social media handle but his fans were left waiting for the name as well as the first pictures of the baby doll. Well, now it seems that the wait is over as the adorable pictures and videos of the baby have finally been leaked by one of his fan pages.

The actor-comedian in the photos can be seen holding his daughter in his arms lovingly and eating the cake. Not just photos, even a video has been shared by the fans in which Kapil's mother Janak Rani can be seen cutting a cake and feeding it to his son and daughter-in-law. A lot of friends and family members are also seen in the party including Bhari Singh. Have a look at the pictures and videos that have gone viral on the internet in no time.

ALSO READ: Have you seen Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding card yet?

Janak aunty ka b'day celebration😍😍😍

Baby Ginnu ki 1st jhalak😍😍😍😍😍

Choti si hi sahi magar ok for me🤭🤭🤭🤭🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍😍puri jhalak bhi milegi jald hi😌😌🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻😭😭@KapilSharmaK9 @ChatrathGinni pic.twitter.com/rWvTywQNur — ❃ɢɪɴɴɪ-ʜᴏʟɪᴄ❃ (@crazyforkaneet) January 14, 2020

When his daughter was born, the actor-comedian took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all."

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

For the unversed, Kapil and Ginni got married in a private ceremony in Jalandhar in December 2018. Later, they threw two reception parties- one in Amritsar and another in Mumbai.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Related Video