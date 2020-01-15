Seen Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's baby daughter's leaked photos and videos yet?

Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chathrath's fans have finally shared the first pictures of his adorable baby girl on the internet.

January 15, 2020
The year 2019 remained quite fruitful for ace comedian Kapil Sharma. Not just his The Kapil Sharma Show topped the TRP charts but he also became father to a baby girl. Kapil and wife Ginni welcomed their daughter in this world on December 10. The news was shared by him on his social media handle but his fans were left waiting for the name as well as the first pictures of the baby doll. Well, now it seems that the wait is over as the adorable pictures and videos of the baby have finally been leaked by one of his fan pages. 

The actor-comedian in the photos can be seen holding his daughter in his arms lovingly and eating the cake. Not just photos, even a video has been shared by the fans in which Kapil's mother Janak Rani can be seen cutting a cake and feeding it to his son and daughter-in-law. A lot of friends and family members are also seen in the party including Bhari Singh. Have a look at the pictures and videos that have gone viral on the internet in no time.

When his daughter was born, the actor-comedian took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all."

For the unversed, Kapil and Ginni got married in a private ceremony in Jalandhar in December 2018. Later, they threw two reception parties- one in Amritsar and another in Mumbai.

