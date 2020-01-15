Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek meets sister Arti Singh, says he's proud of her

Krushna Abhishek is a well-known actor and comedian, but he was pleasantly surprised when a few school kids recently addressed him as the brother of Arti Singh, who is currently locked up in the "Bigg Boss" house. The nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda says it was the proudest moment of his life. After staying away from their family for almost four months, the contestants finally got to meet their loved ones during the family round on "Bigg Boss".

Arti was the first one to get the surprise. Krushna entered the house and Arti embraced him tightly. The emotional brother-sister duo had a heart-to-heart conversation. Krushna told her that the whole family was very proud of her as she had been playing the game with utmost dignity.

With tears in his eyes, Krushna talked about a recent moment when he was shooting in Delhi and a few school children addressed him as Arti's brother. Krushna said that it was the proudest moment of his life and he was very happy that Arti had come this far in the journey. He said, "Main Delhi mein shooting kar raha that oh bahut sare school ke bachche aye hue the. Peechhe se aake pata hai kya chilla rahe the? Who dekho Arti ka bhai hai. Jab career shuru hua tha toh shuru-shuru mein log Govinda ka bhanja bolte the. Aaj Zindagi mein pehle baar kisi ne yeh kaha ki wo dekho Arti ka bhai khada hai. Mere liye itni badi proud feeling hai. I am so happy."

He also added that everyone was supporting her outside the house and he wished to see her in the finale of the show. There was another surprise waiting for her in the storeroom. The small surprise turned out to be Krushna's kids. Arti hugged them tightly. The two kids performed a special dance to the song "Malhari" as well.

This comes days after the episode during which Arti opened up about her past when a man tried to molest her.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries