Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan announces premiere date and timing with new promo. Watch

Salman Khan announces premiere date and timing of Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss makers are coming up with interesting promos featuring its superstar host Salman Khan to pique interests of the fans. The plot of Bigg Boss 13 is going to leave contestants puzzled and will have some mind-boggling twists. In the latest promo shared by Colors, Salman can be seen donning chef's avatar. He prepares khichdi and raita while hinting at what can be expected from the upcoming season.

However, the main highlight is that makers finally disclosed the premiere date and timing with the latest promo. Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on 29th September at 9 PM.

''#BiggBoss13 aa gaya hai parosne mad manoranjan! Dekhna na bhoole, #FirstDayFirstShow with @BeingSalmanKhan starting 29th September, 9 PM and Mon-Fri,10:30 PM. #BB13 #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss Anytime on @voot,'' the captioned read.

The photos of his chef look already went viral on the internet after one of the Instagram fan pages shared it.

In the very first teaser dropped by the makers had Salman Khan dressed as a Station Master. In another promo, Salman was seen inside a sand clock revealing the winner will be declared in the 4th week of the reality show.

Though the official list of contestants is not out yet, however, the names which are being discussed include Vijender Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Rajpal Yadav, Dayanand Shetty, Siddharth Shukla, Mahika Sharma, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia and Aarti Singh.