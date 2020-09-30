Image Source : TWITTER/@REALHIMANSHI Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana hospitalised after testing COVID19 positive?

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana recently took to her social media to inform her fans that she has tested COVID19 positive. The Punjabi actress and singer wrote, "I want to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening. I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get your test done and please take proper precaution in the protest. It's my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care " She has joined the farmers in Punjab in their protest against the Farm Bill.

I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 27, 2020

Himanshi was said to be in home quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus but the latest reports claim that she has been rushed to the hospital after being down with 105-degree fever. Her oxygen saturation is also said to have gone low. A report in Spotboye claimed that the actress has been hospitalised in Ludhiana. A source told the portal, "Himanshi who got tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday evening was home quarantined but this morning she had to rush to the hospital as her oxygen saturation level went really low and she had 105 temperature. Hence via ambulance the actress had to shift from Chandigarh to Ludhiana. And now she is under doctor's observation."

Earlier, Himanshi has shared a video expressing her views about the Farm Bill and had supported the farmers in their protest. "We all are with our farmers #KisaanFightsForRight @Khalsa_Aid @BawaRanjit @harbhajanmann," she had posted on Twitter.

After Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana has been frequently seen in music videos with beau Asim Riaz who was the first runners up of the controversial reality show. They were last seen in the Afsos Karoge. Before this, the duo has been seen in three songs -- Kalla Sohna Nai, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam and Khayal Rakhya Kar after BB13.

Other than Himanshi Khurana, popular Punjabi pop singers such as Sidhu Moosewala, Diljit Dosanjh, Babbu Mann, Gippy Grewal, Parmish Verma and Ammy Virk also backed the farmers of Punjab against the three farm bills rushed through Parliament by the Centre.

