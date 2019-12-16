Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan to call it quits?

Ever since host Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan in the previous Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rashami Desai has been going through a lot. After it was revealed that Arhaan Khan is a married man with a child, Rashami’s brother Gaurav also told her to take her decision regarding Arhaan Khan once she is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Rashami and Arhaan entered as friends in the controversial show and, when Arhaan entered the house as the wild card entry, he proposed Rashami with a ring.

On Sunday’s episode, we saw Rashami and Arhaan discussing their relationship. The duo also shared an adorable moment when guest Gutthi made them dance in a romantic number.

However, it looks like things have turned really sour now. Bigg Boss 13 new promo suggests that Rashami and Arhaan will be taking a break in their relationship amid all the controversies surrounding Arhaan and his life. Watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, tonight’s episode will also see the return of popular contestant Sidharth Shukla, who was away from the house due to medical reasons. Sidnaaz fans are surely in for a treat to see Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth reuniting in Bigg Boss 13.

Furthermore, Hindustani Bhau was evicted from the show in last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Fresh nominations will be held tonight as the contestants will get to nominate two persons each by breaking a glass on the head.