  5. Bigg Boss 13 Oct 24 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill breaks down, Shefali Bagga plans to quit
Bigg Boss 13 October 24 LIVE Updates: The clash between two teams has now reached the kitchen area where housemates are fighting over who will cook the food and when.

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 23:06 IST
Shehnaaz Gill breaks down as housemates defame her character

Bigg Boss 13 October 24 LIVE Updates: In the last episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 witnessed the high-voltage drama as the two teams collided in the Snakes and Ladder task. Now, the clash has even reached the kitchen where housemates are fighting over who will cook the food and when. Devoleena and Asim get involved in a big fight over rotis and the whole house turns upside down. On the other hand, as Bigg Boss resumes the task, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey target Shehnaaz and question her character. This resulted in her break down. Watch this space for more LIVE action from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

 

 

  • Oct 24, 2019 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates lash out on Sanchalak Arti Singh

    As Arti Singh, who is the sanchalak, takes an unfair decision of giving Shehnaaz the chance to roll the dice, other housemates lash out on her.

     

  • Oct 24, 2019 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Asim attacks Shefali with mud

    Unlike yesterday, Asim is in angry mode. He throws a ball of mud on Shefali. On the other hand, Siddharth Shukla lock horns with Rashami and Mahira. The girls threaten him to stay away and do not push.

  • Oct 24, 2019 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates plan for the task

    Siddharth Dey reveals Siddharth Shukla's plans to Rashami, Shefali, Mahira and Paras. The housemates plan to break each other's ladder and execute their plan as the buzzer rings.

  • Oct 24, 2019 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Asim and Devoleena lock horns over food

    And it begins. Devoleena faces the heat by Asim and Shehnaaz who want to cook their breakfast. She asks them to wait and continue their cooking after she is done making lunch. In the process, they even throw utensils on each other.

     

  • Oct 24, 2019 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates wake up to Malhari song

    As the new day begins, housemates dance to Ranveer Singh's song Malhari. Soon after, the planning about the task begins.

  • Oct 24, 2019 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shehnaaz clarifies with Bigg Boss if she got slapped

    Shehnaaz Gill appeals to Bigg Boss to be called in the confession room. She asks him if Devoleena really slapped her during the task. Bigg Boss tells her if she had got slapped, she would have felt it.

  • Oct 24, 2019 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shefali Bagga rolls the dice first

    Sanchalak Arti Singh declares that Shefali has made the perfect ladder and she gets the chance to roll the dice and moves ahead in the game.

  • Oct 24, 2019 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bigg Boss resumes Snakes and Ladder task

    Bigg Boss tells the housemates that they have ruined the game like every time and asks them to continue it with sincerity and determination. He also tells Siddharth Shukla, Mahira and Devoleena to not get aggressive during the task.

     

  • Oct 24, 2019 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rashami and Mahira upset with Paras

    Rashami and Mahira give an earful to Paras Chhabra who reveals that he is planning to go back to Shehnaaz. Rashami claims that she will stop talking to Paras if he goes back to Sana.

  • Oct 24, 2019 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Devoleena and Asim's big kitchen fight

    Devoleena and Asim get involved in a big fight over who will cook the food first in the kitchen. While Shehnaaz and Arti support Asim, Mahira and Rashami stand in support of Devoleena.

