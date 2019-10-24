Bigg Boss 13 Oct 24 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill breaks down, Shefali Bagga plans to quit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shehnaaz Gill breaks down as housemates defame her character

Bigg Boss 13 October 24 LIVE Updates: In the last episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 witnessed the high-voltage drama as the two teams collided in the Snakes and Ladder task. Now, the clash has even reached the kitchen where housemates are fighting over who will cook the food and when. Devoleena and Asim get involved in a big fight over rotis and the whole house turns upside down. On the other hand, as Bigg Boss resumes the task, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey target Shehnaaz and question her character. This resulted in her break down. Watch this space for more LIVE action from the Bigg Boss 13 house.