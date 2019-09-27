Bigg Boss 13: Music composer Wajid Khan confirmed to enter Salman Khan's show. Promo out

Wajid Khan another confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 13

As Bigg Boss 13 premiere date is inching closer, makers of Salman Khan's reality show are gradually giving us a glimpse of contestants. Though their names haven't been revealed, promos are out which are enough for Bigg Boss fans to guess. So far Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai are confirmed to be part of Colors' show. Today, Bigg Boss makers released a new promo featuring Neha Kakkar and Farah Khan introducing a news contestant. If fans are to believed, the latest confirmed contestant is music composer Wajid Khan.

Watch the promo below:

For unversed, Wajid Khan is from the duo Sajid-Wajid, who have composed music for all the three franchise of Dabangg. They share a close bond with Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan.

Sajid–Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. The music duo later went on to compose music for Salman's several movies including Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Hello (2008), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna, (2009), Veer (2010), No Problem (2010) and Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger (2012).

Bigg Boss will premiere on 29th September at 9 PM and fans just can't wait to be glued to their TV screens. Though makers are dropping subtle hints about confirmed contestants, for the proper list we have to wait till the premiere episode goes on air.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 13 will be shot in Mumbai’s Film City in the house designed by Architect Omung Kumar and his wife. Earlier promos featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla were released. While the actress was referred to as 'sanskari bahu', the actor was represented as Cassanova.

