Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai lock horns over kitchen duties

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 is set for new twists and turns as the new luxury budget task begins. But before the task, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla get involved in a verbal spat over kitchen duties. During the task, all boys plot to make Shehnaaz the first queen of the house. Will they be able to execute their plans?