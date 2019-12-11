Ambedkar's life to be brought alive in TV series

A Hindi television series is all set to narrate the story of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who is regarded as the architect of the Constitution of India. titled "Ek Mahanayak: Dr BR Ambedkar", the show features popular Marathi actors as Prasad Jawade, Neha Joshi and Jagannath Nivangune. Child actor Aayudh Bhanushali will be seen essaying the younger version of Ambedkar, while Prasad will take over the starring role as the story progresses.

"He (Dr Ambedkar) fought for one India. You will get to see his journey since the time he was five years of age till the end," Prasad said here on Tuesday.

Historian and researcher on the life of Ambedkar, Professor Hari Narke, has lent his expertise to the upcoming show, which is written by Shanti Bhushan and directed by Imtiaz Punjabi.

Bhushan feels there is so much to tell, and not much has been taught about Ambedkar in history. "He was one of the biggest leaders of our country. He not only wanted freedom from the British but also wanted a change in society," he said and hopes that people are inspired by Ambedkar's story.

Actor Jagannath Nivangune feels fortunate to be a part of the show. "I play Ambedkar's father. I have been working in Marathi theatre and Marathi serials for long. This is my first Hindi serial," he said.

He is paired with Neha Joshi in the show. "I will be seen as Ambedkar's mother. It's a big responsibility. I hope it inspires the parents of today," she said.

Shinde, who has just wrapped up the fictional Hindi show "Rajaa Betaa", feels "Ek Mahanayak: Dr BR Ambedkar" is a huge responsibility.

"It is also a matter of pride to show it to you. It is not an unknown concept. It has been written with a lot of emotions," she said.

The show, produced by Smruti Shinde's SOBO Films, will premiere on December 17 on &TV.

