Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia's record-breaking epic 'Ramayan' is back on TV

The late Ramanand Sagar's blockbuster mythological show "Ramayan" is back on television. The serial had gained immense popularity upon release on Doordarshan in 1987, and the national broadcaster had re-telecast the show during last year's lockdown. Upon being aired again in 2020, the show once again broke several records of viewership.

The cast members of "Ramayan" have become pan-India celebrities over the decades. Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman are particularly recalled for their performances even today.

This time, "Ramayan" is being aired on Colors channel, starting Thursday.

Last year during Covid lockdown, Doordarshan struck gold re-telecasting Ramayan. This year, as India has come to a standstill once again owing to the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, many soap makers seem to have picked up cue. Mythology seems to be flavour on the tube once again, as Indian television finds a ready homebound audience base.

