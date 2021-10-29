Anusha Dandekar shares cryptic post after Karan Kundrra discusses their break up: Grow up, Man up!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN_KUNDDRA_FAN_PAGE Anusha Dandekar shares cryptic post after Karan Kundrra discusses their break up

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra recently of opened up about his breakup in a conversation with Shamita Shetty. It all began when Kundra told his co-contestant how he has lost many friends because of his breakup with Television personality and VJ Anusha. While Karan regrets breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Anusha, the latter penned a cryptic note reacting to actor's statements in the show. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote a note talking about how people get entangled in their own lies. Anusha added that 'he and his people know the whole truth.'

Taking a jibe at Karan Kundrra, Anusha shared, "I literally want to say so much, show so much... But I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women and men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. You do not!"

"Just know, once somebody starts a lie he only tangles himself into a web of them and has to keep going not realising the only way out is the freakin truth!! I have mine, I know the whole truth, so does he and all his people but I am the only one who has spoken it, with all my dignity intact... And I can rest easy with that," she added.

"On the other hand, knowing how to play a game or being called a mastermind is nothing to be proud of when you are playing with somebody's real life! I'm tired. And honestly now a little bored. Grow up! Man up! It is high time! I'm not the girl who will play your games and sit in silence while you endlessly spin a false narrative! She will only respect herself and be honest, kind people! The end... Enough... X," the VJ concluded.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHA DANDEKAR Anusha Dandekar's post

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar, after dating for a long period of six years called it quit early last year. During an episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan said that he has been 'self-centered' in his relationship and if they would have sat and fought then things would have been different. Not only this but the actor even wished that the VJ watches the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra regrets breaking up with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, hopes she watches the show