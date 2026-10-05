Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan teases Qazi over love life, housemates question his bond with Mahhi Vij

Following the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, several relationships and individual game plans have shifted inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. As the housemates moved into a new day, questions around friendships, loyalties and gameplay took centre stage. From playful banter to heated arguments, the contestants found themselves caught in a series of tasks and confrontations.

Salman Khan teased Qazi and Kanika over 'dil todne'

Salman Khan began Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar by teasing the housemates about matters of the heart. He asked Uditi, “Dil todne ka kya kaaran hota hai? Kya wahi kaaran hota hai?” Uditi replied, “Sir, bahut kaaran hote hain.”

Salman then turned his attention to Qazi and joked, “Ek samundar chhupa hua hai tumhare andar, kitne samundar?” Qazi was quick to clarify, “Nahi nahi sir, pyaar toh wife se hi hai.” Salman continued the joke, saying Qazi's wife must have been watching him closely and would understand his intentions and expressions.

Uditi questioned Qazi and Maahi's equation

The housemates were also asked which relationship seemed more influenced by the game than genuine feelings. Uditi named Qazi and Maahi. She explained, “Mujhe lagta hai ki Qazi ji agar kabhi bhi kuch bhi karte hain toh Maahi ji usse bahut encourage karti hain.”

Maahi disagreed with Uditi's assessment. She said she did not encourage Qazi but instead spoke to him privately and tried to explain things. She also recalled telling him not to embarrass anyone and said she had asked him to stop bringing up the Kanika issue repeatedly.

Shayari task led to pointed digs

Another task gave the contestants a chance to take indirect digs at each other. They had to identify which housemate a particular shayari was aimed at. Maahi dedicated a shayari about someone being a “sasti copy” to Yung DSA. When asked whose copy she was referring to, she named MC Stan.

A shayari about masculinity and moustaches was linked by Gullu to Aasif. Yung believed another one, about old tactics not working in a new place, was aimed at Maahi. Amrapali got a shayari about someone being sensitive even to a small touch and called Uditi the “chuimui” of the house. Uditi said she believed it pointed to her emotional side, while Amrapali connected it to her “do not touch me” behaviour.

'Mute' task sparked fresh arguments

The housemates then took part in a task where they had to choose the contestant whose voice they found irritating or whose words they considered pointless. They had to put tape over that contestant's mouth. Scout picked Qazi, saying he often made illogical statements. Yung chose Maahi and said she defended Qazi regardless of what he said.

Aasif picked Love, accusing her of speaking throughout the day and then complaining that others did not let her speak. Maahi chose Yung and said, “Ye bina baat ke bajta hai, saamne aake baat nahi karta.” Qazi picked Scout, saying, “Ab tere ko logic dunga.”

Arishfa chose Qazi, saying he had been taking her comments the wrong way and later asked her to “chup-chup.” Uditi also chose Love, saying she could become irritating, while Aman picked Love and said she went below the belt. Gullu chose Arishfa, saying she never stayed quiet. Kanika picked Qazi and called his drama irritating. Mary chose Maahi, referring to their Pagoda fight. Amrapali also picked Qazi, saying he triggered everyone. Love chose Aman.

Maahi and Yung DSA clashed over the 'vakeel' tag

Maahi said she did not mind being called a “vakeel” for her friends. She explained that she liked standing up for people close to her, both inside and outside the house. Yung joked that while Maahi acted as the “vakeel” for her friends, he made his friends CEOs. The exchange soon turned tense. Maahi asked Yung to speak to her directly instead of “idhar-udhar bhatakne.” Their argument continued, with Maahi also questioning his choice of language.

'Ulta Teer' exposed tensions within groups

Salman Khan later introduced the 'Ulta Teer' task. Contestants had to identify the person in their own group who they believed could harm the group's chances and place an arrow on their face. Yung DSA picked Aasif, saying he could become aggressive while speaking. He added that even when someone tried to resolve an argument, Aasif sometimes continued to raise his voice.

ScoutOP also chose Aasif. He said Aasif got angry quickly and could be driven by emotions. According to Scout, he needed to consider both sides when someone approached him to settle an issue. Aasif chose Love, again pointing to how much she spoke during the day. Love hit back, saying Aasif also did not give others enough opportunity to speak.

The argument continued as the discussion turned towards resolving disagreements directly. Aasif eventually joked that there was barely any space left on their faces for another arrow.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30 pm on Colors.

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Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer and Aasif Khan clash during captaincy task as contestants battle for power