Karan Wahi gets another dig over Uditi Singh breakup, Harsh's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 joke grabs attention

TV actor Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh’s breakup has once again come into focus, this time after comedian Harsh Gujral made a reference to the actor during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The joke has caught attention as Uditi continues to talk about her past relationship with Karan on Bigg Boss 20.

Karan and Uditi were reportedly in a relationship for more than two years before they parted ways in 2022. Their relationship had been serious, with Uditi previously revealing that marriage had also been discussed between them. The two eventually went their separate ways.

Harsh Gujral's joke about Karan Wahi

During Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Harsh said he asked Karan if the actor would go inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. But Karan said, "Jahan mera past hota hai, wahan main present nahin hota". The stand-up comedian made a reference to Karan and his past relationship with Uditi while interacting with the other contestants.

Uditi had earlier revealed that she first got in touch with Karan after messaging him about a restaurant in London. They eventually met and their conversations continued. What started there turned into a relationship that lasted for over two years.

Uditi mentioned break up on Bigg Boss

On Bigg Boss 20, Uditi has also spoken about why the relationship did not work out. She recalled differences between them and mentioned disagreements over everyday things, including matters involving their pet. She also said that Karan could be dominant at times and that she felt demotivated during the relationship.

At another point, Uditi called the breakup a blessing in disguise. She has also said that she has moved on and would not have an issue if Karan were to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Salman Khan also takes a dig at Karan

Karan's name came up again during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While speaking to Uditi, Salman Khan played on the Hindi word kaaran, meaning reason, and linked it to Karan Wahi.

The host asked Uditi about the reason behind a broken heart before turning the question into a reference to her ex. Uditi replied that there can be many reasons behind a breakup. Kanika Mann also joined in with the Wahi-Wahi wordplay.

For now, Uditi remains focused on her Bigg Boss 20 journey, while her past with Karan continues to surface through conversations on the show and comments made outside it.

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