Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra regrets breaking up with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, hopes she watches the show

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra has been stealing the limelight in this season because of the drama, fights and love angle with Tejasswi Prakash. The actor who is known for his stint in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Love School, Roadies, etc also made headline after his ugly breakup with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. The two of them after dating for a long period of six years called it quit early last year. After remaining tightlipped for a long time, the latter in her cryptic Instagram posts hinted about facing cheating in her relationship. Well now, Karan during an episode of the reality show opened up about his breakup in a conversation with Shamita Shetty. It all began when Kundra told his co-contestant how he has lost many friends because of his breakup with the VJ.

Karan, while speaking to Shamita said, "I lost a lot of friends in the last one and a half years, for obvious reasons." When Shamita asked him whether it was because of coronavirus, he says, "Nahi, break up hua na," and adds, "I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship. They (friends) were like ‘if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now’. I realised one thing - you cannot work on your own follies till the time you accept that you have them in the first place."

He added, "A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centered person. My approach towards people is very self centred."

Karan while further talking about his breakup said that if he and Anusha would have sat and fought then things would have been different. He said, "Agar hum fat jaate to shayad sort kar lete. Mai fata nahi, wo fatati rahi aur mai us se door hota raha. Mereko lagta hai mere ko imperfections se pyar hota hai but agar humne ek dusre ko baith k samjha hota to cheesein change hoti. Agar maine apne issues sort kar liya hota, relationship ko affect nahi hone diya hota, things would have been different."

Shamita responding to Karan wished that Anusha watches whatever he said to which he agrees and quips, "I hope she watches this. Lekin na usko bhadkane wale bahut log hai baahar." Shamita told Karan, "Kaun bhadkane wale usko? When there is love your heart, it says a lot. Listen, I have always been with men my family never liked. So I get where you are coming from."

Meanwhile, there are rumours doing rounds that Anusha is all set to make way into the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant. However, taking a jibe at the reports, Anusha shared an Instagram post and wrote, "All the Rumours are true… I’m entering the house. They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn’t enough but now I signed a bigger deal because obviously, I’m that entertaining. I am a billionaire now… see you inside in 5 minutes… oh I am also allowed to run my skin company from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay!” “Everything you need to know!"

What do you think will Anusha enter the house and sort differences with Karan?

