Madhuri Dixit recreates her iconic Paro look on KBC 18, Amitabh Bachchan says 'Kya baat hai'

Madhuri Dixit brought back one of her most iconic characters on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18' as she stepped into the shoes of Paro from 'Devdas' during Amitabh Bachchan's birthday week. The actress, who hosts 'Kon Honar Crorepati', appeared as a contestant on the popular quiz show. A new promo shows Madhuri recreating her memorable Paro avatar from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas', leaving Amitabh visibly impressed.

Dressed in a beautiful pink saree, Madhuri performs to 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' from 'Devdas' while remaining seated in her place. Her expressions and graceful movements instantly bring back memories of her much-loved character from the film. Amitabh, watching the performance, could not hold back his appreciation. As the audience cheered for Madhuri, the veteran actor applauded and said, "Kya baat hai! Kamaal hai, kamaal hai, Madhuri ji."

Madhuri brings back her iconic Paro avatar

The special moment gives fans a glimpse of Madhuri revisiting one of the most memorable roles of her career. Her Paro from 'Devdas' continues to be associated with the film's grand visual style, emotional performances and memorable songs. On KBC 18, Madhuri recreated that familiar screen persona through her expressions and performance to 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe'. The actress' pink saree and graceful mannerisms added to the nostalgic feel of the moment, while Amitabh's reaction made the promo even more special.

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday week gets a special surprise

Madhuri's appearance comes during Amitabh's birthday week on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18', adding a celebratory touch to the ongoing season. The promo has already sparked excitement among viewers, with fans looking forward to seeing the two veteran performers share the stage. Madhuri's appearance also brings together two familiar faces from Indian entertainment in a special KBC moment.

The makers shared the promo with the caption, "Madhuri ka andaaz, sabke liye khaas" (Madhuri's style is special for everyone).

Amitabh continues his KBC 18 schedule

Amitabh is currently hosting the 18th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', which is being telecast from Monday to Friday. The actor recently spoke about an injury during the show's shoot. He revealed that he had slipped while shooting and hurt his knee. Despite the injury, he appeared on the show and explained that he usually delivers his monologue while standing but had to remain seated because of the pain.

Amitabh has also spoken about his hectic schedule and difficulty finding enough time to sleep. In a recent blog post, he wrote about trying to get to bed early so he could wake up early for work.

For now, his KBC birthday celebrations are bringing another memorable moment for viewers, with Madhuri Dixit's return as Paro proving to be a nostalgic highlight.

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