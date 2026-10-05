Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner Avinash Mishra bought a spacious flat at a Mumbai high-rise in May | Photos

TV actor Avinash Mishra is the talk of the town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He beat Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani and emerged as the winner of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Just as everyone is talking about him, we spotted a not-so-long-ago throwback post of the actor.

In May, Avinash shared photos as he bought his own house in Mumbai, after spending a decade building his career here.

Inside Avinash Mishra's newly bought house in May

Avinash Mishra shared the news on social media in May and looked back at the years it took to reach this point. He spoke about arriving in Mumbai with plenty of doubts and uncertainty about whether he would be able to make it in the city. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Finally… apna ghar in Mumbai! 10 saal lage… and now I can proudly say - we made it. 10 years of hard work, patience & faith. Jab naya naya Mumbai aaya tha, tab sirf sawaal hi sawaal the .. Kaise hoga? Kya hoga? Kab hoga? Kya main is sheher mein survive kar paunga?"

He added, "Par Bhagwaan hum sabki life ki screenplay perfect timing aur perfect climax ke saath likhte hain Toh bas apna kaam honestly karte raho… baaki sab woh dekh lenge Ye sab kuch main apne mummy-papa ke pyaar aur support ki wajah se kar paya hoon. Grateful beyond words Thanks to my brother for always being the backbone of our family And bhabhi, for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives Aur dil se thank you to all of you for your constant love and support #DreamsDoComeTrue." Here are the photos:

Avinash Mishra won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

On October 4, Avinash Mishra was declared the winner of KKK 15. He took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

The finale featured Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani. The season started with 13 contestants and included a mix of returning participants and new faces.

The original line-up featured Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

Vishal Aditya Singh later returned as a wildcard after his elimination. Gaurav Khanna also made a comeback as a wildcard following his exit from the competition.

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Eisha Singh gets teary-eyed as Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, shares emotional hug