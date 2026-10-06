Bigg Boss 20: Scout admits feelings for Love Gill, Arishfa breaks down after fight with Kanika and Gullu

A lot happened on Day 30 at the Bigg Boss 20 house. In a rather rare revelation, ScoutOP opened up to Yung DSA about his feelings towards Love Gill. Yung also said something about 'not missing someone' as much as he used to before - probably referring to his partner outside of the house. He revealed that his full attention is now on the game, and not on the people outside. Arishfa broke down after an altercation with Kanika Mann and Gullu. Mahhi Vij was also at loggerheads with the new captain of the house, Uditi Singh.

Scout admits he has started developing feelings for Love Gill

Bigg Boss 20 Episode 30 took an emotional turn when ScoutOP opened up to Yung DSA about the feelings he has started developing inside the house. During a conversation with Yung, Scout said he was beginning to feel like he was “kind of forgetting things outside.” He also admitted that he was developing feelings for Lovepreet Gill.

Yung then asked him if those feelings were “as a sister or as a friend.” Scout replied, “Yes, as a sister,” while explaining that Lovepreet had first been a friend and gradually became like a sister to him. He said he realised that something had changed when he saw Lovepreet with Gullu.

Yung tried to make Scout look at the situation from a different perspective. He reminded him that his life and relationships outside the house were real, while the intense environment inside Bigg Boss could make emotions feel stronger than they actually were. He advised Scout to maintain some distance and not let the house affect his real-life relationships.

Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh clash over household duties

Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh continued their ongoing disagreements inside the house. This time, their argument began around kitchen duties and chopping for dinner.

Uditi asked Mahhi if she was comfortable chopping vegetables for dinner, while Mahhi said she did not know how to chop. She pointed out that Uditi usually handled it. What started as a discussion soon turned into a heated exchange.

Mahhi later called Uditi a “backstabber” and said she had expected this behaviour from the beginning. She also accused Uditi of focusing on washing her own dishes while she was taking care of several other responsibilities.

Mahhi and Qazi Touqeer also discussed Uditi's gameplay. Mahhi felt Uditi was not playing independently and pointed to her decision to take Aman Gandhi out of the game. She compared her approach with Arishfa Khan, who she felt was more confident about playing on her own.

Arishfa Khan breaks down after cleanliness row

Cleanliness became another major source of tension in the house. Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann got into an argument over keeping things in their proper place.

Arishfa maintained that housemates should take such comments as suggestions for improvement. She also said she would continue speaking up whenever she felt something was wrong because the mess affected everyone.

Gullu later joined the conversation and made fun of Arishfa. This upset her further. Arishfa questioned why she was being targeted when she was trying to give her “100%” to the show.

The argument eventually became emotional, with Arishfa breaking down and accusing the others of bullying her. She said she felt that the housemates were constantly singling her out.

Meanwhile, Mahhi and Qazi also discussed the tensions involving Yung DSA and the “dengue” remark. Scout reacted to the issue by saying, “Ye koi baat hui? Kisi ko dengue na ho.” Aman Gandhi also felt that the sympathy was shifting towards one side.

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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan teases Qazi over love life, housemates question his bond with Mahhi Vij