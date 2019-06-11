Divyanka Tripathi-Ekta Kapoor Fall Out: Actress rubbishes rumours, reveals reason behind missing her birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Divyanka Tripathi-Ekta Kapoor Fall Out: Actress rubbishes rumours

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi is ruling the gossip galleries for her rumoured fall out with TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. The rumours have it that the actress is not on talking terms with Tv and Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor which is the reason that she didn’t attend her star-studded birthday party on Saturday night. Ekta and Divyanka have always been close friends and when the actress was seen missing Ekta’s birthday party, many eyebrows were raised. However, now the actress has put all the rumours to rest by rubbishing the fall out news.

Divyanka Tripathi refuted rumours of her alleged fight with Ekta Kapoor and told Spotboye, “There are no differences between us and things are smooth like before.” When asked why she gave Ekta’s birthday party a miss, she said, “I skipped the bash because I was busy shooting for her show (Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala) only.” For the unversed, Divyanka is all set to enter the web space with Ekta Kapoor’s show Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala. She will be seen opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in the show.

On the other hand, there were rumours that Divyanka and husband Vivek Dahiya chose to miss Ekta’s birthday bash because everything is not well between the two divas. It is rumoured that Divyanka is giving a hard time to the production team of Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji web series Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala which is the reason that things are not all okay between them. Fans are also questioning if Divyanka was busy with her shoot, her husband Vivek could have made an appearance for Ekta’s special day and could have wished her from both their sides. Well, looks like there is still a bridge to cross between Divyanka and Ekta.

Talking about Ekta’s star studded birthday party, it was attended by the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Sakshi Tanvar, Urvashi Dholakia, Rohit Redduy, Karan Patel, Karan Kundra and Anusha along with a list of many more.

