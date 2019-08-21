Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah accomplishes rare feat with 2800 episodes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah accomplishes rare feat with 2800 episodes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed its 11 glorious years.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2019 13:19 IST
Representative News Image

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television. The SAB TV show has been entertaining its viewers for quite a long time. Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which first aired on  28th July 2008 completed 11 glorious years. For more than a decade, characters of this entertaining SAB TV show have made a special place in the hearts of the audience.  Be it Jethalal, Dayaben, Taarak Mehta or Nattu Kaka, all of them have become household names.

India Tv - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revolves around day-to-day lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. However, the prime focus remains on Jethalal Gada and his family. For unversed, the show is based on column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, written journalist Taarak Mehta for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

India Tv - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Recently, the show accomplished a rare feat and the social media handle of TMKOC put up a tweet thanking all the ardent fans. ''When the show first aired on 28 July *2008*, we never knew this amazing journey will one day become a legacy for spreading laughter & happiness. We would like to thank you all for being a part of our 2800 Happysodes!#2800Episodes #TMKOCSmileOfIndia #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah,'' the tweet reads.

The show produced by Asit Kumarr Modi features Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Gurucharan Singh among others in important roles.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryThis is how Hrithik Roshan helped Sameera Reddy overcome stammering Next Story  