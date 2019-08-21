Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah accomplishes rare feat with 2800 episodes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television. The SAB TV show has been entertaining its viewers for quite a long time. Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which first aired on 28th July 2008 completed 11 glorious years. For more than a decade, characters of this entertaining SAB TV show have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Be it Jethalal, Dayaben, Taarak Mehta or Nattu Kaka, all of them have become household names.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revolves around day-to-day lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. However, the prime focus remains on Jethalal Gada and his family. For unversed, the show is based on column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, written journalist Taarak Mehta for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

Recently, the show accomplished a rare feat and the social media handle of TMKOC put up a tweet thanking all the ardent fans. ''When the show first aired on 28 July *2008*, we never knew this amazing journey will one day become a legacy for spreading laughter & happiness. We would like to thank you all for being a part of our 2800 Happysodes!#2800Episodes #TMKOCSmileOfIndia #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah,'' the tweet reads.

The show produced by Asit Kumarr Modi features Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Gurucharan Singh among others in important roles.