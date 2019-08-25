Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi on how Bear Grylls understood Hindi in Man Vs Wild: Technology made it possible

The special edition of reality show ‘Man Vs Wild’ featuring Prime Minister Modi with survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls created history by garnering highest slot viewership (on active channels) with 3.69 million impressions, overtaking GEC leader Star Plus with 3.67 million impressions. The premiere on Discovery Network also delivered the highest ever slot reach for the infotainment genre with 6.1 million tune-in on Discovery Channel which is 15 times more as compared to the last 4 weeks average of the same slot. While the episode featuring PM Modi became a global hit, several people were left confused as to how Bear Grylls understood Hindi.

PM Modi in his Sunday's episode of Mann Ki Baat put an end to this confusion. PM said: "Some people ask me one thing albeit with some hesitation, Modi ji, you were speaking in Hindi and Bear Grylls does not know Hindi, so how did you carry on such a fast conversation between the two of you? Was it got edited later? Was it shoot many times and so on?"

मुझे आशा है कि ‘Man Vs Wild’ कार्यक्रम भारत का सन्देश, भारत की परंपरा, भारत के संस्कार यात्रा में प्रकृति के प्रति संवेदनशीलता, इन सारी बातों से विश्व को परिचित कराने में ये episode बहुत मदद करेगा ऐसा मेरा पक्का विश्वास बन गया है: PM #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/9mHTPeBM3d — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 25, 2019

He said technology had made it possible. "Whenever I spoke immediately there was a simultaneous translation into English or simultaneous interpretation and Bear Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi but he heard it in English and because of that the communication became very easy and this is an amazing aspect about technology," Modi said.

PM Modi in Mav Vs wild

In the Mann Ki Baat episode further, the PM advised people to explore wildlife, nature and forest. He also urged people to visit north-east for its rich ecosystem.