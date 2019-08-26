Urvashi Dholakia’s heartfelt comment on ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva’s latest post will melt your heart

Urvashi Dholakia’s heartfelt comment on ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva’s latest post

Urvashi Dholakia and her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva have been eliminated from the couple-dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 but their memories are still fresh in their minds. Recently, TV actor Anuj Sachdeva took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of their last performance on the Nach Baliye stage. Anuj wrote, “These memories will last forever...” Soon after Anuj’s post hit the internet, his ex-girlfriend and partner Urvashi Dholakia also left a heartfelt comment on the post and thanked him for his support while on the show.

Urvashi Dholakia wrote, “We worked together for the first time and believe me the journey has just begun… I know it is difficult for others to respect the fact that we shared a cordial relationship as friends but we know the truth and that’s all that matters… it was the best two months I had spending hours of working with you and this is just a start.” Check out the post here-

On the other hand, Urvashi also shared a few stills from their performance and wrote, “It couldn’t get more cliched than a lady in red saree, romancing a man in sheer shirt on a broken car on a secluded stage..”

Urvashi Dholakia was very upset when she and Anuj Sachdeva got eliminated from the show. She accused the makers of not being fair and being protective of the younger contestants on the show. In an interview she gave to ET, Urvashi said, "After getting a standing ovation from almost 300 people on the set for a performance, which I know was way better than the marks we received, we get eliminated. Why did the judges need almost a half-hour break to think about the score this time? They never did it in the last five weeks. I’m someone who has survived in this industry through hard work. I cannot and will not stop myself from speaking against unfair behaviour. The actor, entertainer, and the artiste in me say that we deserved better. We deserved to be treated fairly."

Urvashi Dholakia and her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva’s last performance stills

Not just the makers but the actress even took a dig at Nach Baliye 9 jodi Madhurima Tuli and her ex-boyfriend Vishal Singh and said that the show is not about drama but about dance. In return, Madhurima clarified that there is no partiality in the show.

Urvashi Dholakia and her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva’s last performance stills

Urvashi Dholakia and her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva’s last performance stills

Urvashi Dholakia with judge Raveena Tandon

